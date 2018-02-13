UEFA Champions League | Juventus 2 – Tottenham Hotspur 2

Juventus made it to the last sixteen after finishing second behind Barcelona in group D. On the other hand, Tottenham managed to top group H ahead of Real Madrid.

The Italian Champions made a flying start to the match as they went ahead after just two minutes. From a free-kick, Miralem Pjanic chipped the ball towards Gonzalo Higuain and the latter managed to beat Hugo Lloris with a brilliant volley.

The Bianconeri doubled their advantage on the 9th minute. Federico Bernardeschi was fouled by Ben Davies inside the penalty area and the referee signalled towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Higuain finished behind Lloris.

As time went by, Tottenham were seeing more of the ball and nearly pulled one back on the 26th minute. Christian Eriksen delivered a cross towards Harry Kane whose close range effort forced a spectacular save from Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus replied four minutes later. Following a fast counter attack, Higuain managed to break into the penalty area, but saw his shot going slightly wide.

Two minutes later, it was Kane who went close. The English player received a pass inside the penalty area and hit a shot that forced another good save from Buffon.

Kane finally scored for Tottenham on the 35th minute. Dele Alli sent a through ball towards the in-form striker who went round Buffon and placed the ball inside an open goal.

Five minutes later, Eriksen fired a powerful shot from distance that was blocked by Buffon.

Tottenham kept on insisting and went close again on the 42nd minute. Eriksen liften a lovely pass towards Dele Alli whose header landed on the roof of the net.

Juventus lost a golden opportunity in the addition time prior to half-time. Douglas costa went inside the penalty area and was brought down by Serge Aurier who left the referee with no option but to whistle for a second penalty in favour of the Italian side. Higuain stepped to take the shot in order to complete his hat-trick, but his thumping strike was fired straight at the upright.

Lloris had to produce a good save in order to deny Juventus on the 57th minute. Bernardeschi went past Davies and hit a low shot that was parried by Tottenham’s shot stopper. From the resulting corner, Mario Mandzukic’s header was also neutralised by the French goalkeeper.

On the 70th minute, Kane attempted a long range shot that nearly stunned Buffon.

The English side equalised a minute later. From a free-kick, Eriksen sent a shot that ended up in the bottom left corner.

After the goal, Tottenham lowered their tempo, while Juventus failed to make a reaction as the match ended in a draw.

Juventus starting line-up: Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Medhi Benatia, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Mario Mandzukic, Federico Bernardeschi

Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up: Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies

Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)

Assistant Referees: Mark Borsch, Stefan Lupp

Additional Assistant Referees: Bastian Dankert, Marco Fritz

Fourth Official: Markus Hacker