UEFA Champions League | Porto 0 – Liverpool 5

The home side nearly opened the score after ten minutes. Moussa Marega went inside the penalty area and passed the ball towards Otavia. The latter went past Trent Alexander-Arnold and fired a shot that took a deflection off Dejan Lovren and went slightly over.

Liverpool replied through Andy Robertosn. The Scottish player sent a shot from distance that went off target.

Jurgen Klopp’s side forged ahead on the 25th minute. Giorginio Wijnaldum went inside the penalty area and knocked the ball over to Sadio Mane whose shot went behind Jose` Sa`. Porto’s goalkeeper should have done better to keep Porto level.

Liverpool doubled their advantage four minutes later. James Milner’s strike stamped off the post. The ball fell for Mohamed Salah who controlled the ball beautifully before flicking it inside the net.

The Portuguese side were unlucky not to pull one back on the 43rd minute. Yacine Brahimi found space and ran towards goal. The Algerian player delivered a pass towards Francisco Soares whose shot ended up centimetres wide.

Liverpool added another on the 53rd minute. Following a fast counter attack, Salah passed the ball towards Firmino and the latter hit a shot that was parried by Sa. The ball went into the path of Mane who placed it inside the net.

On the 68th minute, Majeed Waris fired a shot that was neutralised by Loris Karius.

However, despite Porto’s efforts, Liverpool made it 4-0. James Milner sent an excellent pass towards Firmino whose first time effort gave Sa` no chance.

Liverpool kept on insisting and went close on the 83rd minue. Mane received a cross from the left and fired a shot that ended up high.

Mane completed his hat-trick two minutes later. The twenty-five year old forward hit a stunning shot from distance that went inside the net.

Porto starting line-up: Jose` Sa`, Ivan Marcano, Yacine Brahimi, Moussa Marega, Alex Telles, Hector Herrera, Ricardo, Diego Reyes, Otavio, Sergio Oliveira, Francisco Soares

Liverpool starting line-up: Loris Karius, Virgil Van Dijk, Giorginho Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)

Assistant Referees: Davide Massa, Antonio Damato

Additional Assistant Referees: Riccardo Di Fiore, Filippo Meli

Fourth Official: Alessandro Giallatini