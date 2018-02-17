FA Trophy | Balzan 3 – Lija Athletic 1

Balzan went ahead after just ten minutes. Alex Da Paixao Alves passed the ball towards Carlos De Fiori Mendes whose shot was blocked by Jonathan Martinelli. Rebound fell for Alves who placed the ball inside the net.

The Premier League leaders doubled their advantage three minutes later. Bojan Kaljevic went on a good run down the left side before sending a cross towards Uros Ljubomirac whose effort went behind Martinelli.

Lija pulled one back on the brink of half-time. Aaron Sammut hit a shot from a free-kick that stunned Ivan Janjusevic.

Balzan made sure of their qualification on the 83rd minute. Substitute Siraj Eddin Arab’s cross went into the path of De Fiori Mendes and the Brazilian finished home.

Balzan starting line-up: Ivan Janjusevic, Clive Brincat, Justin Grioli, Uros Ljubomirac, Elkin Orlando Serrano Valero, Bojan Kaljevic, Milos Lepovic, Paul Fenech, Michael Johnson, Carlos Eduardo de Fiori Mendes, Alex Da Paixao Alves

Lija starting line-up: Jonathan Martinelli, Carl Cassar, Leon Muscat, Daniel Scerri, Erjon Beu, Aaron Sammut, Ryan Sammut, Ousmane Sidibe, Vilfor Hysa, Leejoe Schembri, Kei Hirose

Referee: Indrit Myrtja (Albania)

Assistant Referees: Astrit Mahmuti, Dojando Myftari

Fourth Official: Kreshnik Barjamaj