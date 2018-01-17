Zammit wins the Autocross Modified and Vella wins the Standard Class

On Sunday 21st January 2018 ‘Assocjazzjoni Sport Muturi u Karozzi’ is to continue with the racing events of the season sponsored by Honda Motocross National Championship 2017/2018. The event is to take place at the sports complex of ASMK at Ta' Qali. Racing starts at 10: 00am.