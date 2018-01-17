Zammit wins the Autocross Modified and Vella wins the Standard Class

|
On Sunday 21st January 2018 ‘Assocjazzjoni Sport Muturi u Karozzi’ is to continue with the racing events of the season sponsored by Honda Motocross National Championship 2017/2018. The event is to take place at the sports complex of ASMK at Ta' Qali. Racing starts at 10: 00am.
17 January 2018, 4:48pm
During the day we saw Gordon Johnson on his Opel Corsa along with Vince Farrugia on a Volkswagen Polo win all the Heats of the day and secured their place in the Class A Modified Final Race. Other drivers who also qualified were Karl Micallef on a Ford Fiesta, the Fiat Punto of Noel Zammit, Jean Paul Grech on his Peugeot 106 and the Opel Corsa of Ryan Scerri.
Right from the start of this final we saw Johnson and Farrugia making a quick launch where Johnson was seen to take the helm of the race at the first corner of the curvy track. Johnson was followed close by Farrugia and Micallef. The focus turned on the first four competitors but during the fourth Lap Farrugia’s Polo developed an engine failure which resulted him to withdraw from the race despite being in second position. Following the mishap of Farrugia we saw Zammit and Scerri following Johnson and both advanced their positions. Soon Johnson was leading ahead of Zammit and Scerri but during his 5th Lap Johnson’s Opel developed a mechanical fault in one front wheel thus he was forced to continue in the race at a slow pace to the finish line. Zammit Noel managed to win this final while he was followed by Micallef and Grech.
The Modified Final Class B line was composed by Keith Borg and Andrew Pisani both on Vauxhall Nova cars, Brandon Lee Vassallo on a Peugeot 205, Gary Grech and Melo Zammit on Opel Corsa.
From the Start of this final we saw Borg and Pisani taking advantage of their good launch and soon Pisani took the helm followed by Borg and Grech. During this final each driver defended their placing to the end of the race but it was clear that Grech and Zammit battled well for third place. Yet there were no changes in the placing until this final ended. Pisani won this race followed by Borg and Grech. Fourth and fifth places were respectively won by Vassallo and Zammit Melo.
The Standard Class was composed by Deane Farrugia on his Citroen AX who dominates the 3 Heats of the day and winning the highest points so far. Together with Farrugia other qualifiers were Vella on an Opel Nova, Nichovich Chircop on a Peugoet 106, Kyle Agius on his Renault 5, Jerome Peplow on a Kia Avella and Godwin Mizzi on a Volkswagen Polo.
From the Start of the final we saw a good launch by Farrugia who managed to take the lead ahead of Vella who was followed by Chircop. During this Final the focus turned on Vella who started making pressure all along on Farrugia and Vella managed to take the lead in the fifth lap. Vella and Farrugia held this placing right to the Finish Line. Vella crodded the Finish Line ahead of Farrugia who was followed by Chircop. Fourth and fifth places were respectively won by Agius and Peplow.
Meanwhile another Autocross event is scheduled to be held on Sunday 28th January 2018 and racing starts at 12: 00 noon. Further information one can find it in the website of the Association named:- www.asmk.org.mt or in Facebook pages named A.S.M.K. Malta or Assocjazzjoni Sport Muturi u Karozzi. One can make contact by email:- [email protected]
