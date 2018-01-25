|
Court & Police
Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number
Court & Police
No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order
|
Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship
On Sunday 28 January 2018 Assocjazzjoni Sport Muturi u Karozzi will continue with 6th race of the Autocross cars sponsored by ASMK & Pasta Poiatti for 2017/2018. The program is to begin at 12:00 noon at the ASMK Sports Complex at Ta' Qali.
25 January 2018, 3:58pm
In the Autocross Modified Classes A and B the currently situation is as follows:- Class A leader is Noel Zammit on his Fiat Punto and he is followed by Jean Paul Grech on his Peugeot 106 and Vince Farrugia on a Volkswagen Polo. In Class B we see that Ryan Scicluna is leading on his Ford Fiesta followed by Keith Borg and Andrew Pisani, both on a Vauxhall Nova cars.
Meanwhile on Sunday 21st January 2018 ASMK continued with the Honda Motocross National Championship races of 2017/2018 where the fourth event of the season was organized. For this activity 24 motocross riders registered while being divided in three classes.
In Class A for Motocross Paul Muscat on his KTM dominated the qualifying Heat. Muscat was followed by Clayton Camilleri on a KTM motorcycle and Stefan Dimech on a Honda. Meanwhile, during the two Heats of the day we saw the Camilleri brothers Kyle and Clayton both riding on KTM motorcycles to dominate the day’s Heats. Camilleri brothers won an equal points result. Clayton had a win in the first Heat and a second place in the 2nd Heat. Kyle had a second place in his First Heat and won the second Heat. In the event of such a parity the Motocross rules the winner of the 2nd Heat as the winner of the day. It follows that Kyle be declared the winner followed by brother Clayton. Third place finisher is Muscat while fourth place is won by Dimech.
In Class B James Zahra riding a Sherco motorcycle continued to dominate this class by winning the qualification together with the two Heats of the day. Thus, Zahra registered his fourth victory in this class during this season. Zahra was followed by Bernard Sammut on a Beta while third place finisher is Daniel Inguanez riding on a Honda motorcycle. Fourth place winner is young Michael Sant on his Honda motorcycle.
In the Veterans class we saw Paul Deguara on a KTM motorcycle to continue to dominate this class. Again Deguara won all the Heats of the day thus registering his fourth win of this season. Deguara was followed by Jethro Sant on a Yamaha motorcycle while third and fourth places finishers were Daniel Bonnici and Andrew Cassar respectively both on KTM motorcycles.
The Association ASMK started preparing for another Demolition due to take place on Sunday 18th March 2018. The Executive Committee wish to announce that this next Car Demolition is restricted for non-commercial size cars that do not exceed four meters (13 ft) overall length. The Committee would also like to announce that there will be changes in regulations. Therefore, an early meeting for the prospective Car Demolition competitors is going to be held on Thursday 15th February 2018 in the hall of the ‘Mtarfa Local Council’ at 8: 00pm. During this meeting one can register his participation in this next Demolition race.
Further information one can find it on the website of the Association www.asmk.org.mt or Facebook pages named A.S.M.K. Malta or Assocjazzjoni Sport Muturi u Karozzi. One can make contact by email [email protected]
Court & Police
Woman seriously injured after being hit by car
Court & Police
Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy...
Court & Police
Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong num...
Court & Police
No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching cour...
Court & Police
Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that ...
|
DealToday
Trending Articles
1
Vitals owner reveals how hospitals privatisation deal was all sewn up months before tender
2
Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links
3
â€˜Barracuda Aquilinaâ€™, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
4
[WATCH] Teachersâ€™ union forced to call off strike action at MCAST after college seeks court injunction
5
Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons