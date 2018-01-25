Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

On Sunday 28 January 2018 Assocjazzjoni Sport Muturi u Karozzi will continue with 6th race of the Autocross cars sponsored by ASMK & Pasta Poiatti for 2017/2018. The program is to begin at 12:00 noon at the ASMK Sports Complex at Ta' Qali.