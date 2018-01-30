We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
ASMK Honda Motocross at Ta` Qali on Sunday 4th February

On Sunday 4th February ASMK is to continue the National ASMK Honda National Motocross  2017/2018 Championship. This activity will take place at the ASMK Sports Complex at Ta’ Qali with the first race starting at 10: 00am.

30 January 2018, 5:50pm
ASMK Honda Motocross to continue on Sunday 4th February
ASMK Honda Motocross to continue on Sunday 4th February
Meanwhile on Sunday 28th February 2018 was organized the sixth race of the National Autocross Championship 2017/2018 16 ASMK Pasta POIATTI the driver to register for this competition. They were divided into Standard and Modified class cars.

The day’s racing included an S-Bend course with the Joker Lap. Following the three (3) Heats Vince Farrugia on his Volkswagen Polo won all the Heats of the day. Farrugia who was the only one who won the maximum points in the Heats had 3 penalty points deducted for hitting the direction cones on track. Thus he ended the Heats with the same total points as Gordon Johnson on his Opel Corsa and the Vauxhall Nova of Andrew Pisani. Together with these drivers, Karl Micallef on a Ford Fiesta, Jean Paul Grech on a Peugeot 106 and Ryan Scicluna on a Ford Fiesta formed the Final Class A Line-up.

Right from the Start of this Final Race we saw Johnson and Micallef taking the lead but it was Johnson to clear the first corner ahead of Micallef and Pisani. The attention was immediately drawn to the back marker on track as Farrugia started the race from 6th place yet by the end of the first lap Farrugia had already advanced his placing as the car in front of him driven by Grech entered the Joker Lap. Unfortunately Farrugia had to retire from the race when one front wheel parted from his car. Soon later in the same Lap Grech had to retire because of an engine failure. Vehicle damage continued to dominate during this Final Race when in Lap No. 5 Johnson’s Peugeot developed damage in one front wheel which forced him to reduce speed in the remaining part of the race. By the 9th Lap Micallef won this Final A ahead of Pisani and Scicluna while Johnson finished in fourth place.

The Final Class B qualifiers were Noel Zammit on a Fiat Punto, the Opel Corsa of Joseph Spiteri, Brandon Lee Sammut on a Peugoet 205, Keith Borg on a Vauxhall Nova and Melo Zammit on an Opel Corsa. This final was forced to start without Melo Zammit and Noel Zammit who were forced to withdraw before the start of this final due to mechanical problems. From the launch of this Final we saw Spiteri taking the lead and followed by Borg and Vassallo. During this race the timing for taking the Joker Lap played a very important role and resulted with the leader and the 3rd placed driver changing places for the rest of the race to the Finish Line. This resulted in Borg winning this Class B Final followed by Vassallo and by Spiteri.

The Standard Class Autocross cars Final was composed by Deane Farrugia on a Citroen AX, Nicovich Chircop on a Peugoet 106, Kyle Agius on his Renault 5 Campus, Chris Formosa on Ford Fiesta and Jerome Peplow on a KIA Avella. With the Start of this final we saw Farrugia making a good launch so much so that he took the helm of the race by the first corner. More over Deane started building advantage over his followers to save it in the Joker Lap. Farrugia was followed by Agius and Chircop who later in the race exchanged their placing. Shortly before the end of this Final Farrugia and Agius made use of the Joker Lap but Agius lost a placing to Chircop as Agius car momentarily lost traction thus Chircop advances his placing. The Race Final ended with Farrugia winning the race ahead of Chircop and Agius. Fourth and fifth place was won by Formosa and Peplow.

Meanwhile earlier in the day on Sunday morning ASMK organized the third event of the ASMK Pasta Poiatti Trials National Championship with 12 registered competitors being divided into two classes being the Advanced class and another Class for Juniors.

During the day in the Advanced Class Damon Bonello on a Gas Gas motorcycle won this competition followed by Rowen Bonello also on a Beta. Third place finisher Joseph Scicluna also on a Gas Gas won ahead of Antonio Leonardi also on Gas Gas and and Tony Curmi on a Beta motorcycle.

In the Junior Class Isaac Scicluna on a Beta won this competition followed by Julian Scicluna on Beta. Third and fourth place finishers were Jaden Abela and Dion Micallef. Fifth and sixth places were won by Karl Bartolo and Nathan Abela. All competitors in this class were riding on Beta motorcycles. Riders in this Class compete in a class specially designed for less experienced riders.

Further information one can find it on the website of the Association www.asmk.org.mt or the Facebook page with the name Assocjazzjoni Sport Muturi u Karozzi. One can also make contact by email on:- [email protected]  or Mobile phone 9942 5489.

