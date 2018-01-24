Over 50 new coaches for the launch of Malta Schools Cricket Project

It has been a busy period for Malta Cricket with the completion of the ICC Level 2 Coaching Course and two Introductory Courses for PE teachers

Not only are there 11 more qualified ICC Level 2 coaches, but there are now 40 Physical Education teachers qualified to instruct cricket in schools from 34 private and state schools around Malta and Gozo.Malta Cricket are also proud to announce an agreement with the “Chance to Shine” Foundation in the United Kingdom which allows PE teachers and coaches access to an online framework that provides ample resources and support for their ongoing personal development as cricket coaches.The Malta Cricket Association and the International Cricket Council are committed to the growth of women’s cricket and Malta chairman (Paul Bradley) and Vice Chairman (Frank Spiteri) were encouraged to see 16 female teachers attain their cricket coaching certificate, along with the 24 male teachers.