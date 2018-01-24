We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Jesmar Baldacchino appointed PN information director

National

Jesmar Baldacchino appointed PN information director

Malta cricket winter league: League leaders Krishna suffer shock loss to Melita

Cricket

Malta cricket winter league: League leaders Krishna suffer shock ...

Over 50 new coaches for the launch of Malta Schools Cricket Project

Other Sports

Over 50 new coaches for the launch of Malta Schools Cricket Proje...

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef

National

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success'...

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for former FIAU investigator

Europe

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for former FIAU inve...

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle

Court & Police

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nominations

Entertainment

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nomination...

A cool start and bright end to 2017

National

A cool start and bright end to 2017

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer

Court & Police

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that waives €2,000 fine

Court & Police

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that waives €2,000 fi...

US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cu...

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

National

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando

National

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says...

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists Labour MEP Alfred Sant

National

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists Labour MEP Alfred...

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

National

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no major issue

National

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no maj...

Home
Sports
Other Sports

Over 50 new coaches for the launch of Malta Schools Cricket Project

It has been a busy period for Malta Cricket with the completion of the ICC Level 2 Coaching Course and two Introductory Courses for PE teachers

23 January 2018, 6:52pm
Print Version
A total of 40 PE teachers from 34 schools in Malta and Gozo have qualified as cricket coaches.
A total of 40 PE teachers from 34 schools in Malta and Gozo have qualified as cricket coaches.
Not only are there 11 more qualified ICC Level 2 coaches, but there are now 40 Physical Education teachers qualified to instruct cricket in schools from 34 private and state schools around Malta and Gozo.

Malta Cricket are also proud to announce an agreement with the “Chance to Shine” Foundation in the United Kingdom which allows PE teachers and coaches access to an online framework that provides ample resources and support for their ongoing personal development as cricket coaches.

The Malta Cricket Association and the International Cricket Council are committed to the growth of women’s cricket and Malta chairman (Paul Bradley) and Vice Chairman (Frank Spiteri) were encouraged to see 16 female teachers attain their cricket coaching certificate, along with the 24 male teachers.

Jesmar Baldacchino appointed PN information director

National

Jesmar Baldacchino appointed PN information direct...

Malta cricket winter league: League leaders Krishna suffer shock loss to Melita

Cricket

Malta cricket winter league: League leaders Krishn...

Over 50 new coaches for the launch of Malta Schools Cricket Project

Other Sports

Over 50 new coaches for the launch of Malta School...

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef

National

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of o...

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for former FIAU investigator

Europe

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for f...

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle

Court & Police

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffl...

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nominations

Entertainment

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead O...

A cool start and bright end to 2017

National

A cool start and bright end to 2017

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer

Court & Police

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police o...

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that waives €2,000 fine

Court & Police

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that wai...

US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

US government shutdown does not impact the markets...

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

National

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gen...

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando

National

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilat...

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists Labour MEP Alfred Sant

National

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists La...

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

National

Social workers in schools on industrial action fro...

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
2

Jesmar Baldacchino appointed PN information director
3

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker
4

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando
5

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year