|
Court & Police
Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle
Court & Police
Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer
Business Comment
US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cu...
|
Over 50 new coaches for the launch of Malta Schools Cricket Project
It has been a busy period for Malta Cricket with the completion of the ICC Level 2 Coaching Course and two Introductory Courses for PE teachers
23 January 2018, 6:52pm
Malta Cricket are also proud to announce an agreement with the “Chance to Shine” Foundation in the United Kingdom which allows PE teachers and coaches access to an online framework that provides ample resources and support for their ongoing personal development as cricket coaches.
The Malta Cricket Association and the International Cricket Council are committed to the growth of women’s cricket and Malta chairman (Paul Bradley) and Vice Chairman (Frank Spiteri) were encouraged to see 16 female teachers attain their cricket coaching certificate, along with the 24 male teachers.
Court & Police
Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffl...
Entertainment
Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead O...
Court & Police
Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police o...
Court & Police
Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that wai...
Business Comment
US government shutdown does not impact the markets...
|
DealToday
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
2
Jesmar Baldacchino appointed PN information director
3
Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker
4
Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando
5
Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons