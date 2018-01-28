Roger Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title

He beat Marin Cilic in a five-set victory to secure his sixth Australian Open

Roger Federer has won his sixth Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title, after beating Croat Mariin Cilic in a five-set victory.The Swiss beat Cilic 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6 6-1.Federer becomes the fourth player to win 20 or more major singles titles, after Margaret Court, Serena Williams, and Steffi Graf."It's a dream come true and the fairy-tale continues," said Federer, who has won three of the last five majors.The final was played under air-conditioning at Rod Laver Arena roof as the tournament's extreme heat policy was invoked.After a poor start, Cilic looked to have turned the tables on Federer, however the 20-time champion was able to see of his challenger.The Swiss ties the record for men's Australian Open titles at six with Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson, and moves four clear of Rafael Nadal in the all-time list for male Grand Slam champions on 20.