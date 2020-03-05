Women in Malta suffer from 10% gender pay gap, report shows

Practically, a 10% gender pay gap means that for every one euro that a man earns, a woman is only paid 90 euro cents, according to salariesinmalta.com’s analysis of more than 13,500 single salary observations, provided by over 300 companies by the end of 2019.

Not only do women work for less money, they also face an opportunity gap: the glass ceiling for women is much lower than that for men, the Gender Pay Gap Report 2020 shows.

“It is imperative that businesses are aware of this situation,” says Analise Germani, project leader at salariesinmalta.com. “Equal wages should be paid across all genders, races and ages. At the same time, policymakers need to put emphasis on encouraging and supporting women through their education and careers. Ostensibly, the gender pay gap might be narrowed by higher inclusion rates of women in sectors predominantly employing men,” Ms Germani adds.

