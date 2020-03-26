Marsovin wines, home delivered

Marsovin, has announced that the full range of Marsovin wines is being made available for sale, on a dedicated online shopping site. In addition, the service will be complemented by a completely contactless home delivery service.

Marsovin's extensive range of wines has been made available, including IGT entry wines, DOK Premium and Boutique wines. The vast range of wines, which is available on the website, caters for different tastes, as well as a variety of price levels.

The range includes the monovarietal Caravaggio range, Antonin and Marnisi Organic and the sparkling brut Cassar de Malte, just to name a few.

Orders may be made on Marsovin's website: shop.marsovinwinery.com, complete with a fast check-out facility, which is also being made available. Alternatively, one may place their orders by calling +356 7923 1919, or via email on [email protected].