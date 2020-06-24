The ultimate guide to the Maltese Islands Oh My Malta, goes online

Oh My Malta, a publication in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority, sees Malta and Gozo as sublime destinations. Launched in February 2019, the magazine is published seasonally, with four issues published per year.

Each issue features an array of events, Malta’s culinary flare, as well as a glimpse into the Islands’ hidden gems and top attractions. The bespoke publication also shines a light on the thriving property, financial, business and travel sectors too, as no stone is left unturned.

63,000 copies of the publication are distributed to the Malta International Airport, the Gozo Channel and all MTA-approved hotels, as well as selected restaurants and outlets.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis, the team had no choice to adapt and evolve. With the airports, restaurants and hotels having shut their doors for months, they were determined to keep growing the Oh My Malta brand. They went online in June 2020, and have since focused their efforts on promoting Malta as a desirable destination, post COVID-19.

Taking Oh My Malta online allowed the team to reach their target markets more effectively, and spread the word, not only on a local level, but also on a global scale.

Without geographical and state barriers in the online environment, every Oh My Malta story can be accessed and viewed by anyone, anywhere, including those who may be unable to get their hands on their own copy of the magazine.

Click here to visit Oh My Malta!