EY announces first-ever virtual corporate MBA free to all EY people

EY, in association with Hult International Business School, has announced the first-ever fully accredited virtual corporate Master of Business Administration (MBA). In line with the inclusive culture at EY, it will be available free of charge to all 284,000 EY people in more than 150 countries, including all those based in the Malta office.

The EY Tech MBA by Hult is focused on helping EY people develop the mindset and skillset to navigate new ways of working, with all learning delivered entirely online. This reflects a broader shift toward virtual learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which EY has seen a 40%+ uplift in the use of its online learning resources.

EY people studying for the MBA will be able to build their own personal curriculum from a broad range of subject areas, from artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and robotic process automation (RPA) to employee wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and sustainable business practices.

“We want our people to aspire to achieve great things for their clients and society, but we also want them to fulfil their personal ambitions and this is one measure we are implementing to ensure they get there. This is the very first program of its kind and it offers all EY people the opportunity to develop both the technological skillsets and business mindsets they will need to continue to provide exceptional client service and thrive in tomorrow’s workplace. As we continue to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe the skills of EY people will be a differentiating factor and The EY Tech MBA by Hult will enable them to harness the power of new technologies like AI and blockchain and develop strategies to help EY clients navigate unprecedented disruption.” said Ronald Attard, EY Malta Country Managing Partner.

The MBA will be awarded by Hult International Business School, which is renowned for its skill-focused approach to education and commitment to practical learning. Hult is the first triple-accredited business school in the US and regularly ranked as one of the top business schools in the world.

“This is a tremendously exciting moment. Helping EY people to acquire relevant knowledge, apply it in the workplace, and integrate ideas to solve big problems is at the core of Hult’s mission to be the world’s most relevant business school. The EY Tech MBA by Hult is a huge step forward in helping to prepare EY people for the challenges of tomorrow,” said Stephen Hodges, Hult International Business School President.

The MBA builds on EY Badges, through which EY people earn digital credentials in future-focused skills through learning and applying their learning in practice. To earn the EY Tech MBA by Hult, EY people will need to complete 16 Badges spanning technology, leadership and business topics as well as a final capstone project.