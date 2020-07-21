menu

Masons’ licenses to start being renewed again

The Building and Construction Agency is restarting its services

21 July 2020, 5:36pm
The Building and Construction Agency (BCA) has announced that masons’ licenses will once again start to be renewed, and new licenses will be issued to those who pass their exam. 

As of Wednesday 22 July, one may apply for the masons’ examinations, pay for new licenses and renew their expired licenses.

Payments may be settled from Monday to Friday between 8:30am and 11:00am at the BCA offices in Horn Works Ditch, Emvin Cremona Street, Floriana. 

The BCA said all payments should be made by cheque. Those interested must present their old license and ID card when submitting an application. Moreover, individuals applying on behalf of others must also present their own ID card. 

One can contact the BCA by telephone on 22927634 or on email [email protected] 

For more information one can log on the website.

