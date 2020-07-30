Maltco donates €50,000 to Responsible Gaming Foundation

Maltco Lotteries, the National Lottery Operator and subsidiary of INTRALOT, has once again reaffirmed the company’s commitment and support towards Responsible Gaming by contributing a further €50,000 to the Responsible Gaming Foundation. The announcement of this donation has been made as part of the company’s annual CSR programme whilst unveiling the 2020 Responsible Gaming Campaign “Be Ahead of the Game – Keep it FUN”.

The company conferred this sum of money to the Responsible Gaming Foundation during the beginning of this month as no cheques were presented during the press conference due to COVID-19 restrictions. The contribution was announced in the presence of the Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy Hon. Clayton Bartolo, who was present on behalf of the government. This contribution will be ultimately used to actively promote and put into practice responsible gaming principles whilst protecting players, especially the ones that are most vulnerable.

In his keynote speech, Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy Clayton Bartolo outlined that his prospects of having a thriving gaming industry while pursuing the battle against gambling addiction.

“I perfectly know the sterling work that has been done in the past years, in the mission to fight excessive gambling within our society. While we acknowledge that the gaming industry is a crucial player within our economy. It is vital that we not only sustain this industry through the necessary regulation but also thrive to continue making Malta a worldwide reputable jurisdiction when it comes to gaming. The wellbeing of a person supersedes any monetary value that is around us,” highlighted Parliamentary Secretary Bartolo.

Shawn Zammit, General Manager of the Responsible Gaming Foundation expressed his gratitude towards the contributions given by Maltco Lotteries throughout the years. “Maltco Lotteries’ donations have always supported the RGF in various projects and initiatives, and over the past months, part of Maltco’s contribution was directly invested in supporting our contingency plan, aimed at addressing the Covid-19 crisis. Specifically, with the help of Maltco funds, RGF invested in technology systems which enabled the Foundation to continue operating uninterruptedly by working remotely. In fact, all RGF services and operations kept running smoothly during the Covid-19 crisis; and our helpline 1777, continued to offer its live support to those with gambling addiction problems.”

Vasileios Kasiotakis CEO of Maltco Lotteries Limited stated, that it is the company’s mission to offer a unique gaming experience inside the shops with a vast portfolio of games specifically designed on responsible gaming principles, operating withing a safe environment, practice social distancing measures and follow the Anti-Money Laundering regulations for the benefit of the Maltese community. “Throughout our daily operations, Maltco strictly adopts Responsible Gaming Principles since we truly believe in having the players’ wellbeing at heart.” concluded the company’s CEO Vasileios Kasiotakis whilst also expressing his deep profound gratitude towards the Agents and stakeholders for their continuous work and contribution.

In addition to the Responsible Gaming contribution, Maltco Lotteries contributes around €600,000 every year to the Good Causes Fund which money is gathered from unclaimed prizes and are then used to aid and support various individuals and entities within the Maltese Society.

Also present at the Press Conference Mr. Heathcliff Farrugia CEO of the Malta Gaming Authority along with other Maltco representatives and important stakeholders within the gaming industry.

For more information about Maltco Lotteries Responsible Gaming initiatives, visit the company’s website, social media pages or call Maltco’s Helpline on +356 23883333 which is open from Monday to Sunday between 6am-8pm.