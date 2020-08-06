Live the game, anytime, with U*BET’s Virtual Sports

Maltco Lotteries announced the exciting new development of U*BET Virtual Sports today. An ulta-realistic game, which is supplied by Maltco's parent company INTRALOT, featuring superior technology and high-level graphics, designed to provide an enhanced players' experience.

The new product broadens U*BET’s comprehensive sports betting portfolio and is available across Malto Lotteries' retail network, provided in collaboration with Inspired Entertainment, an award-winning gaming content providor.

U*BET Virtual Sports comprises a range of fixed odds, virtual football games played in short, five-minute intervals. Featuring top leages and teams, the game uses advanced algorithms and a certified random number generator (RNG) to determine outcomes.

Moreover, historical data is used to determine the probability of potential match results, based on the past performance of real football teams competing in domestic and international competitions.

Maltco Lotteries’ CEO, Vasileios Kasiotakis, noted that this development is a key driver, enabling Maltco Lotteries to consistently offer a diversified and entertaining sports betting portfolio.

“As the National Lottery operator and the leading sports betting provider on the island, we are thrilled to extend the U*BET offering with this state-of-the-art product and deliver an unparalleled player experience inside our shops operating within a safe environment, practicing social distancing measures, following the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations and providing entertainment through a vast portfolio of games which have been specifically designed on responsible gaming principles.”

INTRALOT Group CEO, Dr. Chris Dimitriadis said that this announcement reaffirms INTRALOT’s commitment to delivering innovative games and providing unmatched gaming experiences to players in Malta.

“Malta has always been a very important market for INTRALOT and that’s why we are excited to offer a broader game selection with the introduction of premium games specifically suited to the local market.”

Betting on U*BET Virtual Sports is available on a daily basis from Maltco Lotteries Points of Sale, which offer a safe environment and practice social distancing measures, providing a vast portfolio of entertaining games specifically designed to adhere to responsible gaming principles. For more information about U*BET Virtual Games, players are encouraged to visit the company’s website, social media pages, or call Maltco Lotteries’ Helpline on +356 23883333, which is open from Monday to Sunday between 6:00am to 8:00pm.