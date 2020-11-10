Laferla Insurance appoints Keith Laferla as director

Laferla, one of Malta's leading insurance providers, has announced the appointment of Keith Laferla as an executive director of the Laferla group of companies. Whilst continuing to head Laferla's health insurance operation as well as developing the overall business and its products, the position will see Keith have a direct oversight of the running of the business at directorship level.

The appointment, which came into effect on 12 October of this year, has been developed to reinforce Laferla's focus on the implementation of special projects, with the intention of continuing the pattern of strong growth experienced over the company's course of operation.

Keith, one of the second-generation owners of the firm, joined the family-run insurance business in 2012, at just 19 years old. Earlier that year, he was awarded the ACII qualification, and later received the title of chartered insurer, by the chartered insurance institute (UK). Keith has a strong belief in maintaining Laferla's position as a leader in the industry through professional customer service and quality product offering, as well as a has a clear focus on expanding the business through a personalised approach.

"We are very happy to add Keith to the board of directors. His hard work throughout the years makes this position truly well-earned. We believe that Keith's thorough knowledge of the industry and his passion to see the business thrive will push Laferla to continue to develop the brand, as wel as maintain excellent customer relations," said Mark Laferla Snr, chairman and founder of Laferla.

The announcement comes after another strong year at Laferla in 2019, which also coincided with the firm's 35th anniversary. Offering a wide range of insurance products and services, Laferla holds trust and fairness at its core, as it strives to maintain the utmost standard of quality in all its endeavors, and is confident that it will continue to do so with keith on the board.