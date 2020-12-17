MaltaToday staff donates for reverse advent calendar

This year, the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation is holding its ‘reverse advent calender’, inviting people to donate one non-perishable food item everyday for the 24 days before Christmas.

The foundation offers support to those who are in dire situations, as assessed by social workers, through the provision of food packs, which are delivered on a weekly basis.

We at MaltaToday did our utmost to collect as many non-perishable food items as possible and deposited them at one of the drop off points, which are spread all over the island.

1. Build your own box and then drop it off at one of the foundation’s drop off locations, which include: Jacob’s Brew, The Atrium, Intercomp Tigne etc. For the full list of locations, click here.

2. Pick up a few food items yourself and drop them off in the boxes, which are available at supermarkets such as Valyou Supermarket, Smart Supermarket and Pama shopping village, as well as others.

3. Finally, you can buy your very own Reverse Advent Calendar. Simply visit pavipama.com.mt and make a donation online.

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation is appealing to schools, companies and families to participate. It also called for ideas for office fundraisers and getting everyone together for a good cause, instead of the traditional Christmas party.

The Foundation is sponsored, throughout the year, by Izola Bank plc and the Alfred Mizzi Foundation.