Curmi & Partners onboards London’s Third Financial for Tercero fintech platform

Leading investment firm Curmi & Partners has announced a tech partnership with the innovative investment platform and software provider UK company Third Financial.

The London based-firm is best known for its proprietary investment management software suite Tercero, which gives wealth managers access to the tools they need to allow them to concentrate on managing their clients’ assets, safe in the knowledge that their technology and operations are in the hands of the expert Tercero Platform team. To date this software is used by approximately 60 leading investment management firms in the UK along, to manage over GPB 50 billion of client assets.

With over 20 years of experience, the independently owned wealth management company provides the highest levels of personal expertise and advice to individuals and companies seeking meaningful returns on their investments.

Commenting on this partnership, Curmi & Partners CEO David Curmi said: “Our firm has a longstanding reputation of delivering sterling service to all our clients. I am confident that this latest addition will complement and enhance our offering whilst propelling us to new levels of growth and recognition within the financial services industry.”

Ricky Ali, commercial director for Third Financial added: “We are thrilled to welcome Curmi & Partners on board as our latest client. It has been a pleasure to work with the team in Malta, and we look forward to a long successful working relationship.”