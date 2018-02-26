Masquerade Theatre Company proudly presents Brainstorm

Inside every adolescent brain, 86 billion neurons connect and collide to produce the most frustrating, chaotic and exhilarating changes that will every happen to us.

Brainstorm is a unique and innovative theatrical investigation into how teenagers’ brains work, and why they’re designed by evolution to be the way they are.

Created in the UK by Ned Glasier and Emily Lim with Company Three, in collaboration with neuroscientists Professor Sarah-Jayne Blakemore and Dr Kate Mills, this intriguing play is being performed by a group of actors, drawing directly on their personal experiences.

Brainstorm is being produced in Malta by Masquerade Theatre Company as part of their 2018 season. It will run at Blue Box – M Space for 2 shows only, on Saturday 3rd at 7.30pm & Sunday 4th February at 6.00pm. The cast is made up of up-and-coming actors Rambert Attard, Naomi Knight, Emma Micallef, Stephen Mintoff, Gianni Selvaggi and Sandie von Brockdorff.

“The audience can expect fun, honesty, energy, and a lot of heart. I believe we have really managed to use storytelling, physical sequences, music, and technology to take audiences on quite a theatrical adventure.” says Petra Sant, director of Brainstorm.

The play is suitable for an audience 12 years and over. Tickets at €15.00 can be purchases online www.masquerademalta.com or at the door.