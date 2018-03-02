Valletta Cruise Port organises party for local children’s homes

Personnel at Valletta Cruise Port Plc organised a Carnival party for local children’s homes at Magazino Hall, Valletta Waterfront.

Throughout the afternoon animation was provided by Once Upon A Time where various children’s film characters kept children delighted with dancing and party games. Summerbell Dance Malta and Freestyle Dance Studio entertained with a vast repertoire of dances, with children also joining in the fun. A magical show was organised courtesy of the Maltese Arab Chamber of Commerce, where children were treated to mesmerising illusions and tricks.

The event closed off with the surprise appearance of Malta Eurovision Song Contest winner Christabelle Borg. Attendees were treated to a rendition of the winning song Taboo, followed by photo opportunities with the artist. The singer also spent time discussing her experience to date with a number of present teenagers.

Food and beverages throughout the afternoon were amply provided courtesy of James Caterers, Jeff’s Pizzeria, Maypole, The Palace Hotel, Dolmen Hotel, GSD Marketing Ltd, M. Demajo, Charles Darmanin, Bistro 516, Q Bar, Marina Club, Nan Yuan, Crave, Browns and Pintonino.

Attending children were treated to a goody bag including educational and novelty items, and candy, for them to enjoy later.

The objective of this event and other projects coordinated by the Valletta Cruise Port Social Club is to make a long-lasting impact on the lives of the children and youths residing in these homes, and support the efforts of Valletta Cruise Port Plc’s philanthropic commitment toward local communities.

Most recently personnel at Valletta Cruise Port Plc raised funds and carried out voluntary work for two children’s homes – Dar Sagra Familja in Zabbar and St Rita Home in Tarxien – as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. Furthermore, a number of teenagers residing at Mount Carmel Hospital were treated to lunch at Pepe Nero, Valletta Waterfront, with some gifts prepared for them also.

Andre’ Parnis, Head of Finance and Corporate Services at Valletta Cruise Port Plc, said in a statement, “As Valletta Cruise Port we strive to provide effective tools and activities to help children and young people to develop to their full potential. Seeing a happy smile on these young people’s faces is priceless, and affirms that we are on our way to accomplish our mission.”

The event was also supported by Leaf Ltd, Malta Maritime Pilots, Lincs Ltd., Juniors, S&D Yachts, Salvo Grima Group, Carmelo Caruana Co. Ltd., F.L. Trading, Cassar & Cooper, Medisun Landscapes Ltd., Cyan Engineering, Gozo Specialities, VL Importers Ltd., Complete Supplies, AF Manduca, Eiffel Marketing, Kenneth Brignano, Gajet, BDL, and Playmobil. Transport for children and their carers was cordially provided by Supreme Coaches.