The Shoreline seeks ambitious main contractor for Malta’s largest private development

The Shoreline, a landmark development on the east coast of Malta, is seeking to appoint a main contractor to carry out the design and construction of the €200 million project.

The January 2018 invitation attracted the attention of both Malta-based and international engineering and construction firms from leading consultancy, advisory, construction and operations companies.

The developer has been contacted by a substantial number of interested candidates, which will be shortlisted through a qualification process used in the construction industry to profile the bidders on their ability to deliver projects, with such considerations as quality standards, environment, health and safety and financial strength all taken into account.

The contract calls for the design and build of approximately 400 luxury apartments complete with shopping mall, recreation centres, and other amenities, making it the largest private construction project in Malta to date. The main contractor is expected deliver the development in one go. The key selection criteria, according to the project developer, The Shoreline Residence Ltd., are experience, demonstration of resources and mobilisation speed.

The Shoreline Residence’s managing director Steve Carter said: “We are entering an exciting phase in the development of The Shoreline, as we prepare to engage partners who will join with us in this major endeavour to create Malta’s first integrated lifestyle destination. This invitation is a major opportunity for contracting companies to bid or join in consortia with large international contractors to design and build a new residential complex complete with shopping mall and underground parking facilities.”

The mixed-use development is envisaged to bring the excitement of a leisure destination to SmartCity Malta, offering a varied mix of 1, 2, 3-bedroom residences that enjoy spectacular views, landscaped open spaces, and an assortment of community amenities. These apartments enjoy a Special Designated Area Status (SDA), and fully conform to the parameters of the approved 2008 Masterplan for SmartCity Malta.