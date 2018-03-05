Glitch Festival announce their biggest line-up to date

Coming off two strong editions, Glitch Festival has quickly established itself as the biggest festival in Malta as well as one of Europe’s major electronic festivals.

Following last year’s strong response, hosting 4,000 people from over 50 different countries including UK, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil and USA - the Glitch team is gearing up for an even bigger 2018 edition. Glitch Festival returns on the 14, 15 and 16 of August, where music enthusiasts from all over the world are called to gather at the gates of the mystical House-and-Techno fortress for three solid days on a sonic adventure on the Mediterranean island of Malta.

Glitch Festival will officially take place at Gianpula fields, framed against the iconic skyline of Malta’s fortified city, Mdina. The main festival will be held on the 14 and 15 of August followed by a boat-party on the 16, for the perfect sun-soaked finale.

The festival will feature multiple stages – from rooftop pool parties to a secret, ancient vaults, and promises a diverse quality line-up of industry titans, including Nina Kraviz, Jeff Mills, Floorplan, Rødhåd, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Hunee, Amelie Lens, Charlotte De Witte and Dax J. A rare live appearance by legendary electro figures Dopplereffekt at the secret vaults (a new area being introduced for the first time) will be one of the Festival’s highlights for those willing to explore, together with Gesloten Cirkel and a carefully curated list of master selectors from Young Marco, Objekt, Call Super, Peggy Gou, OR:LA, Volvox, Alexander Robotnick, Jupiter Jax and more.



Each night brings it closer.