APS Bank proudly supports upcoming discussion on entrepreneurial mentoring

“Entrepreneurial Mentoring: Local experiences and needs” is part of the annual, Europe-wide Startup Week 2018, a European Commission backed initiative showcasing the best regional initiatives associated with mentorship for business-minded people and networking for mentees and mentors alike.

Besides promoting financial literacy among current and potential entrepreneurs, through this collaboration APS hopes to further build awareness about the rising numbers of female entrepreneurs as well as the importance of having them mentored by both male and female professionals. Stephanie Attard, one of the Bank’s Commercial Business Unit managers, will be one of the speakers at the event.

This event will take place on Wednesday, 7th March at 15.00hrs at the MITA Data Centre in St Venera. Participation is free of charge, but registration is still required through https://www.f6s.com/sew18malta.