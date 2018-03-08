[WATCH] Gaming Innovation Group hosts Steve ‘Woz’ Wozniak, co-founder of Apple and legendary Silicon Valley tech wizard in Malta

Legendary Silicon Valley tech wizard Steve ‘Woz’ Wozniak was welcomed by a cheering crowd while whizzing into the InterContinental Arena in Malta on a Segway at the five-year company anniversary event “GiGsters Connect”, organised by Gaming Innovation Group (GiG).

The audience included 650 GiG employees (“GiGsters”) from Malta, Norway, Spain and Denmark as well as over 500 external guests who were given a free ticket by GiG: UoM, MCAST and Middlesex University students and professors, members of the Maltese tech community and high profile guests.

Kelly Kehn, Co-founder All-in Diversity said: “What an inspiring and engaging event for students, employees and the local community!”

The gadget guru captivated the audience with an inspiring and educational fireside chat with GiG CEO, Robin Reed, and also took questions from the audience.

“In an industry where recruitment of top tech talent may be difficult, Gaming Innovation Group is truly leading the way by opening up their awesomeness and sharing it with all of us. What an inspiring and engaging event for students, employees and the local community! More of this please!”, commented Kelly Kehn Co-founder of All-In Diversity, an industry-driven initiative to benchmark diversity, equality and inclusion in iGaming.

Employees and students expresseded gratefulness to GiG for this great opportunity.

Sharing a wealth of anecdotes ‘Woz’ had the audience glued to his every word. While working at the video game company Atari, he had dreamt of a “computer in color”. After "four days and nights without sleep", the image of a colored computer screen had popped into his head. It was "just a digital number" but that was all it took to change the industry.

“I am really grateful to GiG for this wonderful opportunity of a lifetime. I got to meet one of my role models, talk to him and have him sign my books and my shirt. Today was a good day.”, said GiG Solutions Architect and former MCAST student Chris Demicoli. And listening into conversations after the event he seemed to speak for almost every guest that evening.

The two-day GiGsters Connect event meanwhile has been featuring many more in-depth knowledge session, hackathons, parties and learning opportunities lined up for all 650 GiG employees in attendance.