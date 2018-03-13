President visits ITS students preparing figolli in aid of Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation

Her Excellency, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta visited the Institute for Tourism Studies, where she was greeted among others, by ITS students who are currently preparing and selling figolli with proceeds going towards the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

President Coleiro Preca visited one of the ITS kitchens to observe some of the preparations executed by students and lecturers relating to the preparations for the traditional Maltese Easter sweet, the figolla.

This initiative was also carried out last year, with all proceeds going towards The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, and is organized by students and employees to form part of the Corporate Social Responsibility program within the Social Committee at ITS.

President Coleiro Preca thanked the Management and the students at ITS for taking this initiative for the second consecutive year and said that “this CSR initiative is another clear example of how various entities can create effective synergies, to help those in need.”

“As part of the ITS strategy, it is not only important that skills are thought to our students, but also making sure that an ethical way of thought is passed on. One example is that of the current Figolli production, with all proceeds going towards Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation,” ITS Chief Executive Officer Pierre Fenech said.

“Like so, students are thought to think of others, especially those in need. The institute carries out various activities like this one, with proceeds going to various entities within the community.”

Pure almond figolli are being sold at €7 each and orders may be done through Celine Farrugia by phone on 2379 3255 or by email on [email protected] Free delivery will be available upon request when purchasing more than 5 figolli.