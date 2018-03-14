RE/MAX Malta's annual convention biggest yet

The RE/MAX Malta Annual Convention 2018 was the largest so far for the real estate giant.

Held on Friday 16 February at the Radisson Blu Resort in St Julian’s, the event welcomed 450 RE/MAX affiliates to celebrate their achievements and to inspire them for the coming year.

Following the theme ‘Unleash Your Potential’, the 2018 convention focused on how an agent can realise their own career potential using the RE/MAX resources, support and network to its fullest.

“The RE/MAX Annual Convention is another opportunity to thank the people behind another year of our success at RE/MAX Malta. Without the contribution of our managers, franchise owners, associates and staff, this company would be nothing,” RE/MAX Malta CEO Kevin Buttigieg said at the event.

Hosted by XFM’s Oz & Jay, the convention included presentations from renowned guest speakers Paul Vincenti – RE/MAX exclusive International Coach and trainer, and Nathan Farrugia – CEO of Up Your Level.

RE/MAX Malta Founders, Kevin & Jeff Buttigieg, addressed the audience with their keynote speeches, whilst Regional Letting Manager Edward Agius and General Manager Josie P Theuma outlined the performance achieved in the 2017 calendar year.

“We are sure that 2018 will be another exceptional year, with each agent finding their inner strength and maximising their potential with the power of RE/MAX. We foresee the company gaining more market share and look forward to our 14th year of growth in commissions and personnel,” Buttigieg stated.

RE/MAX COO Jeff Buttigieg urged the whole group to persevere and to hone their skills, illustrating to them that if they go that extra mile with their self-improvement endeavours they will find several windows of opportunity in 2018. He stated: “Utilise the resources that are bestowed you, and practice an extra 15 minutes a day as this may be the answer to achieving your greatest level of performance yet.”

The group also celebrated the accomplishments of nine RE/MAX agents who were recently inducted to the RE/MAX International Hall of Fame, an award of excellence given to agents that have accumulated more than €1,000,000 worth of gross commissions over a period of five years or more. The reward was a panel discussion moderated by Theuma.

The company gave Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond Certificates to over 150 agents from the respective offices for their yearly performance, while the highlight of the convention was the Top Performance Awards, wherein agents received trophies recognising their excellence in categories reflecting their individual fields of expertise.

This year also saw the addition of new special awards being presented, including Rookie of the Year in Lettings, which was awarded to Fleur Muscat, Rookie of the Year in Sales, received by Jervis Galea, Best Innovation awards, presented to Aidan Xuereb and Maurice Attard, an Excellence award, received by Isabelle Pace, and the Manager of the Year award, which went to Robert D’Amato.

Jeff Buttigieg went on to say that “The on-going excellence achieved by RE/MAX Malta is not only due to the tireless work of our people, but also to the RE/MAX commitment to agent training. We were the first company to bring real estate training in classroom form to Malta and, last year, the first to launch an online training platform. Although technology is still playing a major role in operations to assist the company in delivering better service, real estate-specific training in the classroom and online will keep guiding us in 2018.”

Finally Kevin Buttigieg also announced that a RE/MAX Malta has recently purchased the master franchise for Montenegro and will be officially opening new offices in April 2018.