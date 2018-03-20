Ozo Group named 'National Winner' in European Business Awards

Ozo Group has been named ‘National Winner’ in the 2017-18 European Business Awards, Europe’s largest business competition, sponsored by RSM.

Ozo Group was chosen from 2,898 businesses previously identified as ‘Ones to Watch’ in a list of business excellence published in December and selected as a National Winner by a panel of independent judges including senior business leaders, politicians and academics as the best business in Malta in the Awards’ category ‘ The Elite Award For Growth Strategy’ . OzoGroup will now go on to represent Malta in the final stage of the competition.

Ozo Group, is one of Malta’s Largest Entities employing over 2,500 employees across a portfolio of 13 companies specialising in hospitality, outsourcing, health care and turnkey contracting amongst others.

Fabio Muscat, CEO of Ozo Group of Companies said: “ we are delighted to be named national champions and to be recognized by a such prestigious awarding body. This award I dedicate to all our employees who work tirelessly in making Ozo one of the best in Europe”

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: “This is an amazing achievement and Ozo Group is clearly a stand out leader in their field. To be a National Winner means you represent our core values of success, ethics and innovation and are one of the best in Europe. We wish you the best of luck in the final round.”

Ozo Group will head to Warsaw on 22 and 23 May to complete a final round of judging and attend both a Summit to engage in business issues and the Gala Ceremony where the overall category winners for 2017/18 European Business Awards sponsored by RSM will be announced.