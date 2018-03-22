Bernardette Balzan talks about the interesting career path that brought her to Konnekt

Bernardette Balzan talked to us about the interesting career path that brought her to Konnekt, and the opportunities her role has opened for her.

What brought you to Konnekt?

My journey at Konnekt started by a lucky twist of fate really. I was looking for a new job opportunity in the Finance Industry and wanted to go about it the right way by being guided into the correct path as I wanted to ensure that this one will be for the long haul, mainly as I find changing work quite an upheaval.

Konnekt had helped in the past and I had found them to be very professional in their modus operandi so naturally I contacted them. Before I knew it, I had a meeting where I was presented with a list of potential opportunities which I could pursue. At the end of my meeting, I was posed the million dollar question, if I would consider working at Konnekt. My reaction was surprise to say the least.

I remember distinctly answering, “ Me in HR?”. I am an accountant by profession. My career background was in auditing and I had then moved to industry as a Financial Controller. So I said to myself; “ How does a Financial qualification make me a contender for a recruitment position? “. I was told that Konnekt was going down the route of specialisation and looking for qualified personnel in every field, and Finance was one of them. Whilst I initially ruled it out, the idea started to grow on me and after a few weeks I decided to accept. Besides I was totally attracted to the camaraderie feeling that greeted me every time I entered the offices at Konnekt.

How did you first find it?

Of course, it was not easy in the beginning as I felt totally out of my comfort zone and that change becomes harder the older you are. I remember hating the sound of my voice when making phone calls and wanting to be locked up on my own to make a call. I also used to postpone making calls and finding excuses, that it was not the right time or that I needed a quiet moment. The encouragement of my colleagues knew no bounds and they kept spurring me on, telling me it will get better and it will become second nature to me. I was not so sure however, as I felt more comfortable in drafting a set of Financial Statements or analysing them, than reviewing a CV and conducting interviews. I did not want to give up so easily and I have never been a quitter, so I fought on and a few years later, I am still here and completely in love with what I do.

How do you find Konnekt today?

Essentially I feel that Konnekt and the opportunity it afforded me has made me a better person all round. I work with professional people who have a high degree of motivation and the strongest work ethic. These people have Konnekt at heart and the teamwork across the office is remarkable. The energy all Konnektors transmit is not only palpable but contagious and I am lucky to form part of this one big family.

We never stop supporting each other, stepping in where needs be and being there for one another. The positive feeling is also obvious the minute you come in through the front door. From my end, Konnekt has changed me for the better too. I have learnt to listen more, understand people better, become less judgmental and give my innate and utmost best.

My self-interests became secondary because I cannot render the best service unless I put the person in front of me first and foremost. The greatest job satisfaction is that I am helping people find their next best job, guiding people in the right direction, driving them on to succeed in their studies or work, to believe in themselves, to do that next step which will benefit their career and help them develop and grow.

In a way, I am helping changing people’s lives for the better and the job satisfaction is immeasurable. Besides all this, no one day is like any other and it never gets mundane nor repetitive or boring. I go in with one agenda in the morning, then a call comes in and everything changes. The work is never ending but is engaging, all-consuming and exciting at the same time. I am not saying that it is always positive because we do have our lows, but the highs more than make up for them. And when I switch off that light at the end of the day, I feel another day has gone by, and again I have been productive and I feel satisfied and most importantly happy.

No I would not dream of going back now and I wouldn’t have my work any other way. I am a proud to form part of Konnekt and I tell this to everyone with a beaming smile.

Bernardette Balzan is a Recruitment Specialist forming part of the Finance & Legal team within Konnekt.