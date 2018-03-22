BNF Bank plc has successfully completed the issuance of 26,483,051 new shares in BNF Bank plc, representing an increase in equity capital of €20,000,000. This capital injection underpins the shareholders’ continuous commitment towards growing the Bank presence in Malta. BNF Bank prides itself on being a forward-looking bank aiming to retain and grow its key position in the market and to play an important role within the Maltese banking industry.

“The increase in share capital reflects our re-energised vision of growing BNF Bank’s market share, towards building a new future,” said Michael Collis, BNF Bank Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. “With this opportunity, we aim to attract a larger customer base which will spur further growth. Moreover, this investment should be perceived by our customers as adding greater financial security with a strong commitment to offer new and innovative products and services.”

BNF Bank plc is a credit institution licensed to undertake the business of banking by the MFSA in terms of the Banking Act 1994.