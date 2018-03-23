APS Bank’s latest publication brings together diverse viewpoints through photography

Any photographer’s exploration of their creative side requires an appreciation of the diverse characteristics that give individuals and communities their unique identity. This is the underlying theme in APS Bank’s latest publication, titled Diversity: Recognising Individuality.

Launched on Thursday, 22 March, 2018, the book features the unique perspectives of local photographers Sita Azzopardi, Duncan Cauchi, Ondre Camilleri-Gaglione, Richard Farrugia and Keith Ellul, as well as a key essay by Anthony Catania which ties them all together. Diversity: Recognising Individuality closes off a three-year series analysing the power of photography from different angles.

“APS has practised the values of diversity, such as respect, openness, acceptance and inclusiveness since its inception 100 years ago. Through this exhibition and book, we would like you to join us on our journey”, said APS Bank’s Head of Strategy and Marketing, Hervé Delpech.

Selected works by these photographers are also being exhibited at the APS Head Office foyer until May 31, 2018. The public is being invited to visit between Mondays and Fridays from 8.30am to 4.00pm and on Saturdays from 8.30am to 12.00pm.

The book is for sale at €35 per copy from the Bank’s Head office and can also be obtained from the Bank’s Online Store. The proceeds from this book will be donated to Dar tal-Providenza.