Inglot Cosmetics announces collaboration with Jennifer Lopez

After decades serving as a muse for the makeup industry and a beauty inspiration for women all over the world, Jennifer Lopez is now stepping behind the scenes and debuting a limited-edition collection in partnership with global beauty brand Inglot Cosmetics.

Launching April 26, the extensive colour line will bring Jennifer’s and Inglot’s shared vision of strong femininity to life and offer women diverse ways to express themselves through beauty. Finally, everyone can now achieve their own authentic “J Lo Glow.”

“The capsule collection we created with Inglot is filled with all my go-to products in my favourite colours. We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eye shadow and of course…bronzers” said Lopez. “What I think is unique and exciting is our Freedom System Palette—which allows you to create your own personalized palette with the specific colours and products that you need. Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one colour you really want!”

Jennifer worked very closely with the Inglot brand on every aspect of the collection including the shade range, ad campaign, packaging and even the product names of the star’s skus, which are inspired by her career, such as “Boogie Down Bronze” and “Livin’ The Highlight.”

As a global star juggling multiple jobs on top of motherhood, Jennifer specifically created the line for women like her who are always on the go.

The product collection allows women to create their own unique look, whether they opt for a natural daytime look or going-out-glam, inspired by Jennifer’s iconic styles.

“We could not have asked for a better partner than Jennifer. She is a true beauty visionary,” says Grzegorz Inglot, Vice President of US Operations for Inglot. “In addition to having great style, Jennifer is also quite a beauty expert herself. After years of working with the best in the business, she has unique insight into what women want as well as which products are necessary to create that beautiful glow that she made famous.”

The 70-piece collection ranges from powders to lipsticks, shadows to eyelashes and cosmetic palettes. All colours in the line were created and handpicked by Jennifer herself. The star of the collection is the Freedom System that allows consumers to create unique palettes with over 300,000 possible combinations. The expertly formulated products will range in shades from nude to glow, with a touch of smoky glam and the key products in the line will include an illuminator, a bronzer, a gloss and a mascara.

“It is indeed a great honour for Inglot to partner up with one of the greatest stars of all time. J Lo has not only been an idol for so many women but most importantly a source of inspiration for all those career women who love fashion and follow the latest trends, while at the same time take pride in looking impeccable at any time of day or night” concluded Rachel Vella Director at ROCS Group, franchisees for Inglot Malta, Libya and Yemen.

The line launches globally on April 26th in all Inglot outlets