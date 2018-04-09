Main Street Shopping Complex celebrates 10 Million customers

Main Street Shopping Complex has just celebrated an important milestone after it welcomed its ten millionth customer. A lucky recipient, Michelle Grixti from Tarxien, was selected as the ten millionth customer to walk inside Main Street since its opening and was surprised with a gift voucher upon entering the complex.

Opened in 2004, Main Street has become a popular shopping destination in the south of Malta and is now considered to be one of the leading shopping malls in Malta.

Bettina Azzopardi, Managing Director of Main Street Shopping Complex commented, ‘we’re delighted that ten million customers have walked into Main Street since our opening. This is a great achievement for us and with the investment currently being done both in the complex and in Paola square, our footfall shows no sign of slowing. We’re extremely excited to welcome more customers in the coming years’.

The company has also approved plans to invest in green energy as part of its efforts to a cleaner environment. This project will see Main Street getting most of its energy from solar power, while all common parts’ lighting will be changed to energy-efficient ones. The company has also embarked on a project to separate all waste generated by shops and customers who visit Main Street.

Main Street Shopping Complex offers a variety of local and international retail brands including Debenhams, Pull & Bear, Accessorize, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Pimkie, Peacocks, Bottega Verde, Matrix and The Model Shop amongst others. The complex also includes a hair salon, cafeteria and different entertainment facilities. The complex is designed over five floors and is served by an underground carpark.