The perfect Mother’s Day gift fair returns

One of the most popular events of the Corinthia Palace Hotel’s springtime season returns on 1 May, promising a jam-packed day of boutique and artisan shopping, delicious food, and fun activities the whole family will enjoy from 10am to 6pm.

The perfect Mother’s Day gift fair, which has become an annual stalwart of the hotel’s busy calendar, will take place in the beautiful front gardens, where stalls will be set up and a variety of performances will take place.

Among the activities on the day, guests are invited to join the hotel’s dedicated workshops, which will raise funds for the Corinthia Palace’s associated charity, Beyond the Moon. A hands-on Mother’s Day Cookie Decorating Workshop for children aged four to 10 will take place from 11am to noon in Villa Corinthia, led by award-winning pastry chef Mark McBride. This will be followed by a Mother’s Day Sushi Making Masterclass for adults and anyone over 10 years of age, led by Rickshaw head chef Karen Cutajar.

Beyond that, the hotel’s award winning kitchen brigade will present a selection of delicious springtime treats, and individual vendors will showcase their collections, featuring everything from clothing and jewellery to handmade gifts and crafts. A car wash will also take place opposite the hotel in the morning.

“As always, the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift Fair is the ideal opportunity for families to come to the Corinthia Palace to explore the beautiful gardens and enjoy the springtime atmosphere,” says Marisa Xuereb, who coordinates the fair, as well as the hotel’s charity efforts. “We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible on the day and hopefully to enjoying plenty of sunshine, while also raising much-needed funds for Beyond the Moon.”