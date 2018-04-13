Buondi clients receive expert barista training

Clients of the popular high-end BUONDI coffee range received expert training recently, led by coffee guru and Barista Championships Judge Nuno Castanheira, who flew to Malta exclusively for this event.

Since its introduction on the local market five years ago, Buondi has become an extremely popular choice within Nestlé Malta’s range of coffee products.

It is a coffee known for its intense flavour across its range, which includes Buondi Premium Whole Bean Coffee (which is well balanced between Arabica and Robusta), Buondi Gold Whole Bean Coffee, and Buondi Prestige Whole Bean Coffee (which is primarily made up of Arabica beans, with a touch of Robusta).

Beyond that, Nestlé Malta recently added the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Buondi Espresso Capsules to its assortment – in order to offer this prestigious taste to home-coffee lovers alike.

“Our training exercise – which took place at the Nestlé Consumer Centre – was focused on teaching our clients how to make the best Buondi coffee possible, and included information on the variance, as well as the difference between the bitterness and acidity in different coffee blends,” explains Castanheira, who has been a professional barista for over 30 years.

“It was also a fantastic opportunity for all these coffee lovers to get together, to share skills and to discuss the very latest from the industry.”

Buondi has been an integral part of the Nestlé Group since 1993 and – as a product range – has always provided added value to its customers through dynamic training opportunities, quality products, state-of-the-art coffee machines and a reliable after-sales service.”

“Because of this, and because its values ​​of innovation, passion and excellence are reflected in all aspects of the brand,” Castanheira continues. “This training exercise was all about ensuring our clients – and their clients in turn – unfailingly have the best BUONDI coffee experience possible,” he adds.