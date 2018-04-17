Emirates offers special fares to the Far East

Emirates announced special economy class fares to a range of exciting destinations across the Far East for a limited time period.

Travellers in Malta can choose from over 17 different destinations, including Hong Kong, Tokyo, Phuket, Bangkok, Singapore, Beijing, Manila and many others. The special return airfares, which are for Economy Class, can be booked with immediate effect till 31st May 2018 and are valid for travel up to 31 March 2019. Terms and conditions apply in certain instances.

With Emirates, Maltese travellers can seamlessly connect via the airline’s Dubai hub, to more than 155 destinations around the world. The daily Malta-Larnaca-Dubai flight is operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with eight Private Suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 310 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Customers travelling on Emirates can look forward to the highest levels of care and comfort, from the warm hospitality of Emirates’ multinational cabin crew, including Maltese, to being entertained by ice, which offers up to 3500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment from the latest movies, music and games. Customers also enjoy chef prepared meals and complimentary beverages, while families are also well catered for with dedicated products and services for children.