Business Office Services International announces a new tenant

Business Office Services International (BOSI) Malta, a provider of executive and exclusive serviced office space, aimed at giving businesses the freedom and opportunity to focus on reaching their potential, is proud to announce that Aon Insurance Managers (Malta) PCC Limited (“Aon Malta”) have chosen to relocate their office to Business Office Services International, located at Vision Exchange Building, Mriehel.

Since its incorporation in Malta in 2005, Aon Malta has been providing captive and insurance management services as well as Protected Cell Company (PCC) facilities to its clients.

Karl DeGiovanni, Managing Director, Aon Malta said, “We are excited to be operating from a modern business centre which provides an agile working environment for our colleagues, and which is also in close proximity to the MFSA and other global service providers which are supporting our clients on the island.”

The company forms part of Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm operating from over 120 countries with more than 50,000 colleagues worldwide providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions.

The management and staff at BOSI also welcomed Aon Malta to their business center and extended their commitment to provide not just office space but a continued excellent business relationship.

Aon Malta joined a host of other international companies currently leasing office space within the BOSI business center. The industries to which the clients belong are indeed very diverse, some of which form part of the Fortune 500 companies and operate in various industries including Aviation, ICT, iGaming, Insurance and Financial Services.