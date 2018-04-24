ITS Bachelor students off to study in France and Finland

Five ITS students, currently following a Bachelor in Culinary Arts, have just flown off to France to study for four-months at the Institut Paul Bocuse.

The Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) launched its first three degree programmes last year, in collaboration with top renowned international universities and institutes, which makes this the first intake to undertake these studies abroad.

The Bachelor in Culinary Arts is brought in collaboration with the Institut Paul Bocuse, where ITS students will get the opportunity to study and obtain a wider experience at a world-renowned institute, during their three-year degree programme.

Three other ITS students, who are following the Bachelor in International Hospitality Management are currently also studying for four-months at the Haaga-Helia Univerity of Applied Sciences, in Finland. The students’ flights, together with the day to day costs for these four months are all being paid through Erasmus+ funding, which without doubt assisted the students a great deal.

While at the Airport to see the students off, ITS Chairman and CEO, Mr Carlo Micallef and Mr Pierre Fenech, respectively, told the students and their family members present “You are embarking on a wonderful experience, studying at a beautiful and internationally renowned Institute, which you should make the most out of. You are ITS’ pioneers and will be ambassadors in transforming ITS into a Mediterranean Hub of excellence in the Tourism and Hospitality sector.”