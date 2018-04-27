Express Trailers promotes road safety

Express Trailers this week promoted road safety during the official launch in collaboration with Transport Malta and the Malta Road Safety Council.

The Chairman and CEO of Express Trailers, Franco Azzopardi, said that the company wished to promote more responsible road sharing.

“Unfortunate fatalities on the road are becoming too much of a regular occurrence. With the increasing population and increased traffic, unless we start tackling safety more aggressively, the situation is not bound to improve. This is what has been pushing us as a company to advocate for more safety on our roads,” Azzopardi said.

A few years ago, Express Trailers started looking at ways how it could become an example to others by underlining a positive contribution to society in a direct way. Franco said they felt that the utmost attention had to be re-directed towards the more vulnerable road users namely pedestrians, motorcyclists, cyclists and particularly, the increasing number of athletes who are using the road to train and compete.

The company wanted to do more as they believe that safety on the road should be a top priority for everyone, especially drivers who are being called to drive responsibly and protect the more vulnerable road users.

“On the road, everyone is responsible, and therefore we are committing ourselves, through our team of drivers, to advocate more actively in favour of road safety on Malta’s roads. Our dedicated drivers own this initiative and pledge their dedication to be an example to all road users.”

Together, the campaign will seek to encourage road users to reflect on their habits, to understand that roads are a shared resource, that using the road is borrowing space, that other road users have the same equal rights as themselves, and that all this should increase tolerance for each other.

“Personally, I feel that as a company, Express Trailers has justly acquired an entitled responsibility to act as a flagbearer for this very important cause because we have always been highly committed to safety. After sixty years of operations and solid growth, the company enjoys a very positive track record and widespread respect as a responsible employer and road user.”