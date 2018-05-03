The Orchard Restaurant's grand opening

On Monday, 30 April Hilltop Gardens had the Grand Launch of The Orchard Restaurant.

Charmaine Attard, General Manager, accompanied by AX Holdings Chairman, Angelo Xuereb greeted the distinguished guests and thanked them for accepting the invitation. In doing so she thanked the recently appointed Head Chef James Rizzo, whose experience was evidenced in the crafted dishes prepared on the night. James Rizzo has worked in the UK with the infamous Jamie Oliver in one of his franchise restaurants ‘Jamie’s Italian’. Moreover, he worked as a relief Head Chef across Jamie Oliver’s restaurants in the UK and helping out in his food development kitchen team for his upcoming menus.

Situated at a serene area of Naxxar, The Orchard Restaurant offers an intimate yet casual environment for patrons who want to enjoy a good lunch or dinner in a tranquil setting. Full of natural light, the set-up makes it also ideal for corporate lunches, private dinners and special occasions.

The Menu offers a selection of traditional gastronomic dishes infused with some other in-house creations - all cooked by the Head Chef and his dedicated staff using the finest ingredients. Leafing through the menu one could also find some scrumptious specials such as the Pan fried spied duck and the grilled lamb fillet among others.

Complementing the menu is the wine list offering a wide spectrum of wines from around the world. If you would like to start your evening with something to tease your taste buds like the evergreen Negroni cocktail and go all the way to more refined tastes like the Vintage Port, the Orchard has it all under one roof.

The modern classic restaurant enjoys an outdoor terrace and offers complimentary parking facilities to guests.

The Orchard Restaurant is open daily for lunch from 12:30hrs till 15:30 and for dinner from 19:00 till 21:30. On the 1st of May 2018, it has launched a fresh Summer Menu through which one can find a combination of light starters moving on to some char grilled steaks and fish dishes.

The Orchard Restaurant offers a special Sunday Buffet Carvery lunch between 13:00 and 15:00 serving a generous selection of antipasti, soups and pasta, followed by pork, beef and lamb from the carvery table along with a number of vegetable and potato dishes. The dessert table includes cakes, cheese & fruit and is inclusive of free flowing local beer, wine, water and soft drinks.