menu

APS Bank renews partnership with Aġenzija Żgħażagħ; more studying opportunities ahead

Those wishing to kick-start their career in aerospace, health and biotechnology, digital games production and much more, can fully finance their studies up to €30,000 at a subsidised interest rate.

9 May 2018, 2:18pm

APS Bank is proudly collaborating with Malta’s National Youth Agency, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, to bring more career specialisation opportunities to students aged 18 to 30 years.

The Youth Specialisation Studies Scheme, which has been running on a yearly basis since 1994, has been instrumental in helping Maltese youths further their studies abroad.

Those wishing to kick-start their career in aerospace, health and biotechnology, digital games production, veterinary studies, agriculture and marine studies, youth work, sport, nature conservation, specialised restoration or the arts, can fully finance their studies up to €30,000 at a subsidised interest rate.

The facility also grants each successful applicant free travel insurance, a free VISA Debit Card, and the option of a capital repayment holiday of up to 5 years.

“We are very pleased that the Agency shares our values of supporting not just our younger customers themselves, but also their academic and personal development”, said APS Bank’s Head of Banking, Anthony Buttigieg.

Interested applicants are invited to apply for the YSSS through http://www.agenzijazghazagh.gov.mt by noon of Friday, 15th June, 2018.

More in Announcements
APS Bank renews partnership with Aġenzija Żgħażagħ; more studying opportunities ahead
Announcements

APS Bank renews partnership with Aġenzija Żgħażagħ; more studying opportunities ahead
Emirates scoops four awards at the World Travel Awards Middle East 2018
Announcements

Emirates scoops four awards at the World Travel Awards Middle East 2018
The Orchard Restaurant's grand opening
Announcements

The Orchard Restaurant's grand opening
Express Trailers promotes road safety
Announcements

Express Trailers promotes road safety
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe