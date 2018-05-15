A Maltese Day in the UK held by ITS Students

Five Diploma students currently on internship at the Celtic Manor Resort in Wales organised a Maltese day, including typical Maltese dishes for 300 of their colleagues.

The Celtic Manor Resort culinary department has entered into a collaboration with ITS Malta and have welcomed their first interns in June 2017 for a one year placement. During this time the students have been exposed to seven kitchens throughout the resort, gaining valuable experience in different cuisines and restaurants.

During a visit in Malta, Executive Head Chef at the Celtic Manor Resort Mr Michael Bates said that, “As part of the placement, we decided to challenge the students with a Maltese Day - appointing a head chef for the day, with the other students doing different sections. They were all involved in the planning, ordering, recipes and delivery of the day. “

He said that it was a huge success, and enjoyed by all 350 internal guests attending the lunch. Everyone was very complimentary of the food, and now the event will be in confirmed date in the calendar for future students.

ITS CEO, Mr Pierre Fenech said that he was delighted to hear that the students were doing well on their placements.