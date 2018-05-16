Confirming Malta’s status as a Gaming Hub- IGaming IDOL

The third edition of the ‘iGaming Idol’ event, which recognises and rewards high-achieving employees from across the global gaming industry, was launched recently.

The gala awards evening will be held at the Intercontinental on 26 September 2018 and has already attracted a sell out crowd of over 500 Igaming industry leaders and employees. On the 14 June 2018, IGaming Idol will host a charity social evening, which brings focus to local charities.

“As Charity Ambassador, I am delighted that we can bring the Gaming community closer to charities on the Island” stated Exante’s Patrick J O Brien “ I believe we all have a role to play in making sure we do our best to help the most vulnerable in our society.”