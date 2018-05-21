The Institute of Tourism Studies Launches its Prospectus for Full Time Programmes for Year 2018-2019

The Institute of Tourism Studies has just launched its prospectus for full time programmes for this coming academic year 2018/2019.

The ITS’s main responsibility is to provide the tourism and hospitality sector with professional personnel capable of guaranteeing an excellence in the standard of products and services offered within the Hospitality Industry.

The ITS prospectus may be found in the following link on the ITS’s website (www.its.edu.mt) together with all the relevant information required.

A vast selection of courses are available, ranging from Foundation to Degree level; which ensure that students have the opportunity of choosing the specialisation best suited to their capabilities and interests.

Available courses include Travel, Rooms Division, Food and Beverage Service, Food Preparation, Events and Leisure, Tour Guiding, Culinary Arts, Gastronomy and International Hospitality Management.

Agreements sealed with top international Universities and Institutions ascertain that students not only have the possibility to graduate from a reputable institute, but in the process also get the opportunity to study for a period of time within these institutions across Europe in order to obtain a wider experience and hone their skills to an international level.

As part of their studies, ITS students not only acquire theoretical knowledge but also receive extensive hands on experience, through the ITS teaching restaurants as well as and through a Local Industrial Trade Practice and an International Internship Trade Practice.

Attesting to the success of the ITS training programmes is the fact that Institute of Tourism Studies graduates enjoy a 98% success rate of finding a job, both locally and internationally. Registrations for the scholastic year 2018-2019 will be open between Monday 23rd July 2018 to Friday 10th August 2018. Applications will be available online on www.its.edu.mt. Information sessions regarding the various programmes of study will be held in the first week of the application period and will be held at the ITS’s new campus located in Luqa.