5 Coca-Cola Prize Winners to fly to Russia for the FIFA World Cup

Last Thursday, GSD Marketing Ltd., bottlers and distributors of Coca-Cola in Malta announced the grand prize winner of the FIFA World Cup Under-the-Cap promotion, which was held throughout the months of March and April 2018.

The winner of the Grand Prize, Glen Callus, who will enjoy an experience of a lifetime, will fly to Russia to watch live a semi-final match on 11 July 2018 in Moscow, Russia. A fully paid trip, including flights, 5star hotel, transfers, semi-final match tickets and entrance to the exclusive Coca-Cola VIP Hospitality Area before the match, which includes complimentary food and drinks and free entertainment.

“We thank all our customers who have participated in this yet again successful Coca-Cola promotion,” said Mr. Martin Agius, Sales & Marketing Manager whilst congratulating the grand prize winner. “Coca-Cola, as main sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, offered the Maltese consumer an opportunity to experience World Cup feeling first hand. Not too distant, we are still receiving positive comments about the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour held in Malta for the first time, way back in February. This time round, we are sending 5 lucky winners together with their partners, to experience FIFA World Cup celebrations in Russia.”

Public Notary Rosella Soler as well as KPMG auditors Adrian Mizzi and Kenneth Farrugia validated the draw mechanism and oversaw the entire process. Sales and Marketing representatives from GSD Marketing Ltd were present for the draw.

Apart from the grand prize, 4 other FIFA World Cup prizes were drawn. Mr. Damir Gunjevic, Mr. Rudi Vella and Mr. Josef Micallef will be off to a fully-paid trip to Kazan in Russia to watch one of the quarter-final matches, whereas Mr. Simon Curmi Dimech won the fully-paid package to Moscow, to watch Serbia vs Brazil live.

GSD Marketing Ltd is the official bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola in Malta & Gozo.