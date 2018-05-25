Simblija Care Home celebrates Dementia Awareness Week

Simblija Care Home in Naxxar is currently holding a Dementia Awareness Week which is officially celebrated in the UK between 21 and 25 May.

The activities in Simblija’s dedicated Butterfly Ward for people suffering from dementia are designed to spark an interaction with the people using different channels, different tools.

“We need to be creative as the mind of a person with dementia just works differently – Charmaine Attard, Director of Simblija Care Home commented. “For instance, we installed the so called memory boxes instead of numbers on the front doors of the rooms where the resident can put pictures or special ornaments. People with dementia are more likely to identify their family photo or a picture of themselves than a room number. These small changes make their lives easier and gives them a sense that they are still in control.” She adds.

A person with dementia may find it difficult to initiate a conversation or an activity themselves. When no one else does anything to engage their attention the person has no choice but to retreat into their own thoughts.

With this in mind, Simblija Care Home is proud to have a schedule of daily activities within the unit. Kim Agius Cutajar, the Events coordinator, believes that the more interaction the person is presented with, the more likely it is for the person to remain active overall. Kim Agius Cutajar is also a strong supporter of pet therapy since it has been found to be very effective for people suffering from dementia. She adds that when animals such as dogs are introduced to people suffering from dementia they have a very positive calming effect on them.

The activities at Simblija are therefore very varied and are aimed to appeal to every resident. Charlotte Stafrace from ACTive Ageing provides drama-based projects that truly inject new life into our residents. Charlotte does a number of activities which entice their imagination. Once a month a group of volunteers called K9 visit the unit specially with their trained dogs. Where the dogs and their handlers interact and play with the residents.

Jess Rymer attends the unit on a weekly basis singing old songs. “It’s amazing to see how a person that would otherwise sit quietly in their chair starts humming to the old tunes and even sing along their favourite ones”– Charmaine continues. “These moments show me that we have the right formula. I deeply believe that people suffering from dementia need this kind of interaction since apart from keeping them active they stimulate their memory and keep them have a better quality of life.”