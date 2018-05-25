Monster energy drink convention in Malta

The Monster Energy Drink convention took place in Malta on Friday 25 May 2018. Representatives from Monster met with employees of GSD Marketing Ltd who is the official distribution of Monster Energy Drink in Malta.

During this convention the representatives from Monster mapped out new marketing and sales strategies and also updates about the Monster Product Range. This convention was held at Café Del Mar.

Moreover a collaboration between GSD marketing Ltd and Mixologist saw the creation of Monster Cocktails. The products used for these cocktails were Monster Energy, Monster Valentino Rossi, Monster Ultra White, Monster Ultra Red, Monster Ripper and Monster Lewis Hamilton.

“At GSD Marketing Ltd., we always thrive for excellence and conventions such as this helps us to continue growing by providing a platform for the exchange of new ideas and make available the necessary tools to achieve highest possible level of achievement. We are excited to continue to expand our portfolio with Monster products into the Maltese market, thus offering our consumers a wider range to choose from. We are committed to continue to listen to our consumers and provide our consumers a way to keep enjoying the brand they love by simply choosing the Monster that fits their tastes and lifestyles.’’ Said George Douglas Saliba Public Affairs and Communication Manager at GSD Marketing Ltd.