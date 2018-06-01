Casa Antonia holds Open Day on Sette Giugno

This year, Casa Antonia is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the Open Day, between 10.00am and 7.00pm, being the second in a series of celebratory events marking 2018. The public and the surrounding community are invited to visit the home and meet the dedicated care team, while enjoying the beautiful landscaped gardens and activities.

A paintings exhibition by Maestro Chevalier Pawlu Grech, a veteran artist, composer and resident at Casa Antonia Nursing and Residential Home in Balzan, will be the opening event at 10.30am during the home’s Open Day on 7th June, a public holiday.

To add to the festive spirit, there will be a number of entertaining activities ranging from performances by musicians to artists at work, as well as artisan stands and food stalls. The duo Jacob Portelli on harp and violinist Emese Toth will perform in the morning, while Mark Rapa’s trio will be providing entertainment in the afternoon. Paintings by artists Matthew Kassar and Tony Vella will be on sale, while Vladimir Kiuznetsov will be pencil drawing portraits of residents and guests.

“On the occasion of our 15th anniversary we are opening our doors to the public, in particular those who would like to receive information about our caring home,” said Casa Antonia general manager Dr Sarah Cassar. “At Casa Antonia, we provide a loving nursing home. Our emphasis is on giving holistic quality care. We make sure that every resident enjoys living here to the point that they consider it their home, while their relatives have the peace of mind that their loved ones are assisted at all times.”

A selection of paintings by Chevalier Maestro Pawlu Grech is due to be exhibited at Casa Antonia Nursing and Residential Home in Balzan. The exhibition, entitled REST-ROSPECTION and curated by Amanda Tabone will held.

Throughout his extensive artistic career, Pawlu Grech has achieved recognition both as a musician, composer, and visual artist. In his paintings, he has managed to weave music into abstract art. His works include mixed media, gouache, pencil drawings, oil pastel and watercolours. Several of his works are today in private collections both in Malta and abroad.

Casa Antonia Nursing and Residential home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Balzan and overlooks San Anton Gardens. It is spread on nearly 4 tumoli of land and houses 80 rooms with a bed capacity of over 120 residents. The rooms enjoy wonderful views of the home’s gardens and the surrounding superb environment.

During the Open Day, complimentary refreshments will be offered in the courtyard as well as free parking will available at the Primary School of St Aloysius College (former Stella Maris School), with a free shuttle service.