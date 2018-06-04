Huge success for Yobetit at Malta’s iGaming Excellence Awards

Yobetit has been recognised by the Malta iGaming Excellence Awards (MIGEA) for its excellence on many counts.

The Maltese betting company was announced not once, but four times as the winner of an award during the lavish 2018 event hosted by MBR Publications Limited in Malta. As the sun dipped under the horizon, laughter and celebration echoed in the night. Darkness blanketed the sky and Yobetit sparkled exceptionally bright.

From the outset, Yobetit has been a leading company in the betting industry in Malta, and this year has proven to be exceptionally so. The MIGEA night proved to be truly wonderful for Yobetit as the company got the recognition it deserved. The online betting company stood out from its competitors, and for that reason the panel of judges at the MIGEA 2018 named Yobetit: Best Gaming Online Betting Platform of the Year, Malta’s Best iGaming Ambassador of the Year, Malta’s Best iGaming Company of the Year Award and Malta’s Best iGaming Online Lotto Product of The Year.

They were not titles earned lightly, as Yobetit has had a pivotal year during 2017-2018, driven by growth, change and improvement. All of which, were noticed by the panel of judges. From minute to substantial, the company has been able to improve its’ sportsbook product, introduce a new lottery service; YoMillions, extend the affiliate platform, and enhance employee well-being.

“Keeping up to date with the recent changes in regulations is very important for our business,” Oksana Scerri, Head of Affiliates at Yobetit said. “At Yobetit we make sure that our team members constantly receive important information and we encourage them to share their ideas. We work as a team and we win as a team”

When commenting on the accomplishments, Nikolai Livori, CEO of Yobetit said "Winning the awards at MIGEA is a special tribute to the combined dedication of the entire team at Yobetit and the unrivalled qualities of our advanced platforms and service. I am grateful to my team and to the MIGEA. I look forward to another year of excellence.”

It was an important night for several iGaming companies in Malta. All the nominees came together to show support and celebrate excellence as the greatest titles, teams and individuals from across the gaming industry were recognised and awarded. Yobetit stood out in many different areas and took home four awards proving that the company truly is excellent.