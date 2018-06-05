Jobsinmalta.com launches Mobile App for iOS

Jobsinmalta.com proudly announces that the mobile application is now also available for iOS users. The app offers easy access to job searches and continuous and immediate information about potential job opportunities that are being advertised on their job portal.

Users on the app can create a profile and receive tailored mobile notifications for new jobs that match their preferences. Users will also be able to view their past browsing history, save jobs for later application, and even share a specific job with a friend or relative who may be looking for a job. All this from the comfort of their mobile phone.

“Being an iOS user myself, I have been waiting in anticipation for the development of the app and am very proud to announce that our mobile app is now downloadable on both Android and iOS. It’s a great tool when you are constantly on the go and looking for a job. It gives candidates the flexibility of searching for jobs at the touch of a button,’’, said Natasha Incorvaja, Client Relations Manager at jobsinmalta.com.

The jobsinmalta.com mobile app is now available for download from Google Play Store and App Store.

Jobsinmalta.com is an integrated job board for all types of job vacancies in Malta and Gozo. Whether you’re looking for a career move or a temp job in Malta, sign up today to keep yourself updated with new jobs on the market.