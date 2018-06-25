Yellow launches a brand new restaurant booking service

Yellow, Malta’s popular online search platform is launching TableIn, a new platform hitting the Maltese Islands that will help dramatically change the way people book restaurants.

Conceived as an end-to-end solution for restaurants to improve performance and efficiency, as well as provide a better service, Yellow’s new platform TableIn will help get more online reservations, increase guest capacity, decrease no shows and save valuable time.

Implemented as a booking widget on a Facebook page, restaurant website or other sites, the system allows for customers to check availability in real time and reserve tables for free. It also conveniently sends automatic confirmations with reminders directly via SMS and/or email.

Restaurants can manage their reservations with a simple, easy-to-use calendar tool and get significant results instantly, along with a visualised table plan to further simplify the process. Since TableIn is a secure cloud-based service, reservations can be accessed remotely at any time.

“Malta is the perfect scenario for a system like TableIn, since restaurants and their customers are digitally connected, coupled with the convenience of ‘on-demand’ booking. I have no doubt this tool will help drive more business than ever before,” states the Chief Marketing Officer at Yellow, Edward Mallia.

With the possibility of integrating TableIn with a restaurant’s existing Facebook page, Yellow listing and their own website, restauranteurs will benefit from a 360 degree exposure to guarantee bookings. TableIn has you covered when it comes to tourists too, as the service is available in over 25 languages.

With many more features, TableIn is free to try for 1 month and is available in two options: €39 (excl. VAT) for 150 or less bookings per month; and €79 (excl. VAT) for unlimited bookings, with no commission or charges on covers.